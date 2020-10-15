Macedon Christmas Program accepting donations

The Macedon Community Christmas Program is getting ready for its 37th year of helping families in Macedon and Walworth during the holiday season.

Anyone interested in donating food or gift cards for this year’s program can hold a food drive and donate canned and nonperishable foods to the Macedon Food Pantry; collect personal items like deodorant, toothpaste, combs, brushes, soap and shampoo; ask for a family assignment and fill up reusable shopping bags or a food box with a holiday meal; buy gift cards from local grocery stores for the purchase of perishable items like milk, eggs, fresh produce and meat; and buy gift cards for children or senior citizens that can be used for clothing and gifts.

COVID-19 is changing the way the program operates this year. Families will receive a food box with the ingredients for a holiday meal and other basic staples. The program committee hopes the community will donate gift cards for children and seniors in lieu of wrapped gifts as in previous years.

Food and gift cards will be picked up on Dec. 12 in a drive-thru process. The program supported 155 families in 2019, including 170 children and 60 seniors.

Call 315-538-8242 and email macedoncommunitychristmas@yahoo.com for information.