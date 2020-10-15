Macedon Public Library seeking pumpkin carvers

Macedon Public Library, 30 W. Main St., is seeking pumpkin carvers to help decorate its Oct. 30 pumpkin walk.

Fifty pumpkins will be available at no charge to the first 50 businesses, nonprofits or individuals that register to reserve one. Pumpkins that were purchased independently also can be entered.

Pumpkins must be brought to the library from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30. Be sure to include the name and phone number of the business, nonprofit or individual the pumpkin represents on a label that is taped to the bottom of the pumpkin.

Families can register Oct. 30 to participate in a pumpkin walk. Those attending the walk will vote for their favorite. The winner will be declared Jack-o'-Lantern of the Year and the carver will receive a plaque. Proceeds will benefit the Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County.

Call 315-986-5932 to register.