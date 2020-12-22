Gananda CSD supports Macedon Christmas Program

Students, families and staff from Gananda Central School District recently joined together in support of the 37th annual Macedon Community Christmas Program to make the season brighter for local families in need.

Through a gift card drive, dessert drive and mitten tree drive, the district was able to help families and individuals living in the towns of Macedon and Walworth.

“We are happy to help support this great cause each year,” Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy said. “By joining together, we are able to help many of our families and students that may otherwise be struggling through the holiday season.”

Each school within the district collected gift cards and checks over three donation days. A total of $1,181 was raised to help support 139 families and 446 individuals.

Fifth graders at Richard Mann Elementary held a dessert drive where students collected boxed desserts to donate to the cause. Fourth grade students collected mittens, hats and gloves.

“With COVID-19, we had to change the way we ran the program this year and go with gift cards instead of wrapped gifts,” said Christmas Program coordinator Heather Keenan, a Gananda employee. “Despite the changes, the community really joined together to help support one another. We are grateful for the outpouring of support.”

The annual program helps provide food and gifts for local families and individuals in need during the holiday season.