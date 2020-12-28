Christmas Program assists record number of residents

The 37th annual Macedon Community Christmas Program assisted 140 families in 2020.

Every family received boxes with canned goods and other nonperishable items, a produce box, a frozen chicken and gift cards. Food boxes contained ingredients for a holiday meal and more.

Children and seniors received gift cards, and families received gift cards for items like milk, eggs and toiletry items. In all, 451 individuals received assistance. This included 67 seniors and 171 children and teens in Macedon and Walworth.

The program committee decided that it would be safer for volunteers, donors and families if the program consisted of food and gift cards with a drive-thru pickup. Volunteers helped carry food out the morning of the program while others made deliveries. Officer Husk from the Macedon Police Department was on-hand to make sure traffic ran smoothly.

This community effort included a grant from Aldi and a donation from Van Bortel Chevrolet.

Residents in the patio homes at Parkwood Heights held a food and gift card drive. Gananda Central School District held a gift card drive and Palmyra-Macedon CSD donated food from its Fill the Bus campaign.

Macedon Garden Club and Reliant Federal Credit Union donated gift cards. Food drives were held at Hair Dynamics and Mac’s Pizza Shack in Macedon. Gananda Rotary Club provided holiday meals for two families at Thanksgiving, then food and gifts for three families at Christmas.

Many food boxes and gift cards were donated by local churches, civic groups, businesses, Girl Scouts, schools, organizations, families and individuals in Gananda, Macedon and Walworth.

The Macedon Community Christmas Program is part of Macedon Food Pantry, which is spearheaded by the Social Ministry Committee of St. Katharine Drexel Parish. The pantry receives financial support from local churches, organizations and individual contributions.

The pantry receives food from yearly food drives, as well as donation boxes at Macedon Public Library and Walworth Town Hall. Macedon Food Pantry is a member of Foodlink.

Macedon Food Pantry is open from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays. Email macedoncommunitychristmas@yahoo.com for food drive and volunteer information.