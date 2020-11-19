Tree auction to benefit Family Promise

Family Promise of Wayne County, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless families achieve sustainable housing, will hold its “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child” tree auction from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7.

Trees range in size from tabletop to over 6 feet, and are decorated by area organizations, businesses and individuals. This year’s themes include “Christmas in the 1800s,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Candy Cane Christmas.”

Visit 32auctions.com/treesforkids to place a bid. The trees are set up in the Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St., Lyons, and can be viewed from noon to 5 p.m. Appointments are available. Call 315-879-1227 or email kwoodlock@rochester.rr.com for information.