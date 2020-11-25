Manktelow collecting Toys for Tots donations

Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130th District, is partnering with the Marine Corps Reserve to support Toys for Tots this holiday season.

His office at 10 Leach Road in Lyons serves as a collection point for new, unwrapped toys until Dec. 15. These gifts will benefit children in need throughout Wayne County. To donate, drop off toys in the foyer between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

“As a strong supporter of veterans and their families, I am glad to partner with the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program being organized by Clifford Wiley, of Macedon,” Manktelow said. “There are many people in this area who have trouble providing their children with gifts at holiday time, especially this year. Every child still deserves to get something special that day.’’

Wiley, a retired veteran who has organized the program in Wayne County for many years, said he is in contact with agencies that provide services to families. To receive toys, families must show documented need for assistance. Toys for Tots provides the toys to the agencies, which distribute them to the children.

There is concern this year that there may be fewer toys available because of the pandemic. Call 315-946-5166 or 315-310-2540 for information.