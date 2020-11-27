Ugly sweater contest underway at Lyons Library

Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., is hosting its virtual Adult Ugly Sweater Contest to celebrate National Ugly Sweater Day on Dec. 18.

To enter the contest, participants can send their ugly sweater photos and contact information via Facebook or lyonspubliclibrary@gmail.com by Dec. 11. Judging will run Dec. 15-17 on Facebook.

All entries will be posted on Facebook. Prizes will be handed out for Most Creative, Ugliest and Most Colorful on Dec. 18. Call 315-946-9262 for information.

The library set up its Christmas StoryWalk with “Gingerbread Christmas” by Jan Brett. Patrons can follow the adventures of the Gingerbread Baby as he creates instruments to play with his band at the Christmas Festival, then take home a game and coloring sheets.