Lyons Library announces Thanksgiving StoryWalk

The Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., will set up a Thanksgiving StoryWalk with “Thanks for Thanksgiving” by Julie Markes and illustrated by Doris Barrette from Nov. 9 to 30.

Readers will be asked to write down what they are thankful for this year at the end of the story. The library will provide coloring sheets to take home, as well.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson, of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

Call 315-946-9262 or email lyonslibrarydirector@owwl.org for information.