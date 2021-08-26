Affordable housing workshops announced for landlords

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Wayne County has secured funding to offer a series of free educational workshops for local landlords and housing providers in September.

The New York State Preservation Opportunity Program, authorized by Attorney General Letitia James and managed through Enterprise Community Partners, is a $12 million program created to support local housing agencies and authorities outside of New York City to develop strategic approaches to preserving existing affordable housing portfolios.

Affordable housing is a term defined by federal standards as housing in which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.

Through NYS-POP, Wayne County completed an affordable housing needs assessment that identified a need for more affordable rental units. According to the U.S. Census, Wayne County has approximately 1,500 affordable rental units, which is based on a median gross rent of $742 per month and median annual gross income for renters of $27,094. The study also found that a shortage of quality housing is a prevalent issue in the county, highlighting recent efforts to address the issue of derelict properties in the county. Investment from public and private sources is necessary in order to add more affordable housing units to the marketplace.

Local landlords and housing providers are invited to attend four free online workshops aimed at establishing and maintaining affordable housing units. Workshop sessions will be hosted by Wayne County Economic Development & Planning Department from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays starting Sept. 7 via Zoom. Real estate legal expert Jaime Cain, of Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP in Buffalo, will cover topics such as fair housing, leasing basics, market rate rents and legal issues.

“We think it’s important to engage and develop relationships with our local rental housing providers,” department director Brian Pincelli said. “Having a sufficient supply of housing that is affordable to households all along the income spectrum is critical to supporting a vibrant and sustainable local economy.”

Call 315-946-5919 or visit web.co.wayne.ny.us/428/Housing for information and to register for a workshop.