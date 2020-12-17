Newark children participate in Shop with a Cop

Christmas came early for 16 Newark families and 25 children at Walmart.

Each child received a $100 gift card and was partnered with a police officer who volunteered to shop with them. Walmart manager Pearl Miller donated winter jackets to each child participating in this year’s event.

In October, Officer Dan Weegar requested the Newark Police Department initiate “No Shave November and December,” where each participant agreed to donate $200 to help local families impacted by crime or tough times during the COVID pandemic. They raised $2,450 with help from donations by Joey’s Northside Grocery and Newark Public Library director Melissa Correia.

Weegar and Sgt. Nicholas Dapolito collaborated with Miller, human resources leader Trudi MacBride and Brant Fosdick to use the money for Shop with a Cop, asking the Newark Central School District to identify families needing assistance at this time of year.

“This event is something the agency looks forward to every year,” Weegar said. “The Newark Police Department prides itself on being able to spend time with the children at this event and continuing to develop a strong bond with the community. This year’s event is especially important because of the impact the pandemic has had on the children. A simple smile and a thank you on Saturday morning from a child shows that we are all still moving in the right direction.”

“This is a great event,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “Newark police officers are an integral part of the village of Newark, and Shop with a Cop is just one more example of their compassion and their dedication to the community they serve.”

Anyone wanting to contribute to next year’s event can send donations to the Newark Police Benevolent Association “Shop with Cop 2021,” 100 E. Miller St., Newark, New York, 14513. All the donations go to the children.