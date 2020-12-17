Power plant employees donate $4.4M to local groups

The communities where Exelon Generation employees live and work will receive more than $4.4 million to support critical needs, thanks to the nuclear power plant employees and the Exelon Foundation.

The nuclear power plant employees pledged more than $2.9 million to over 2,000 different charities in their surrounding communities this year. For every dollar employees pledged, the Exelon Foundation donated 50 cents to their local United Way, bringing the total donation to more than $4.4 million.

At R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant in Ontario, employees set a new site fundraising record, pledging $202,000 to 196 charities during this year’s Employee Giving Campaign, surpassing last year’s previous best of $155,000. Organizations supported include Veterans Outreach Center, Pines of Peace, Ontario Food Pantry, Humane Society of Wayne County, Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, United Way of Rochester and United Way of Wayne County.

“Exelon Generation is a strong community partner that helps raise money for so many local nonprofit organizations,” said Carol Pettis, regional director of United Way of Wayne County. “The volunteerism and generosity of the employees at Ginna allows families throughout the area to access support and services needed to live happy and healthy lives.”

“This has been a challenging year for many and our nuclear power plant employees answered the call for help, giving to charities and causes that mean the most to them,” said Bryan Hanson, Exelon chief generation officer. “Our people have strong bonds with the communities that surround our nuclear plants. Their generosity will bring resources to organizations that need them, along with hope and relief for the people who rely on them.”

At Ginna, employees have volunteered over 1,100 hours so far this year with local organizations. Projects included virtual walks, virtual food drives and creating cards for kids in the hospital.