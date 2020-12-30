Snowman contest underway in Newark

The village of Newark invites residents and businesses to build snow sculptures this winter for the eighth annual Snowman-Building Contest.

The best residential entry will receive $100, and the best business entry will win the Snowman Trophy and pizza.

Entries need to be in the village and suitable for all ages. Only food coloring can be used to add color. Sculptures cannot feature wood or metal framework. They should be noninteractive, meaning there are no areas intended for people to walk on, crawl, stand, sit under or climb.

Residential entries must be on the property’s front lawn area in clear view from the road, but not blocking sidewalks or driveways. Business entries should be on a lawn area or sidewalk in the front of the business less than 3 feet from the building. Entries cannot block the sidewalk or building entrance. Visit villageofnewark.com for contest rules.

To enter the contest, call 315-226-8105 and contest judges will come by to take a photo of the snow creation. Personal pictures will not be accepted. Photos will be judged on Feb. 26.