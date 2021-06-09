Local Scouts earn President’s Volunteer Service Award

COURTESY OF GIRL SCOUTS OF NYPENN PATHWAYS COUNCIL

Girl Scouts and adult volunteers from Wolcott earned the earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award for volunteer hours in 2020.

The award recognizes outstanding volunteers within certifying organizations who earned distinction through community service, either in a 12-month period or over the course of a lifetime.

Troop 40408 from Red Creek Central School District, led by Jane Ayers and Bonnie Thomas, of Wolcott, earned the Gold-level award for group volunteering. All members must volunteer at least 25 hours toward each project for a total of more than 500 service hours.

Troop service projects included helping with the Rescue Mission’s Freeze Out 5K to End Homelessness, holding a beach cleanup, organizing a Pumpkin Walk and donating holiday poinsettias for local senior citizens.

Troop members are Aleita Mercer, of Cato; Talia Maurizio, Angelie Sperling and Addison Webber, of Martville; Hannah Doll, Brionna McDonald and Mackenzie Morrissette, of Red Creek; Hailey Sherman, of Sterling; and Madelyn Clark, of Wolcott.

This presidential honor was founded in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation to recognize the role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. The award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action.

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council identifies eligible members as potential recipients, verifies their service hours, and distributes the award to selected girls and volunteers. The award also went to Scouts and volunteers from Sayre, Pennsylvania.

“We congratulate these GSNYPENN Girl Scouts and adult volunteers for earning the President’s Volunteer Service Award,” said Julie Dale, CEO of GSNYPENN. “Collectively, they recorded more than 966 hours of community service and contributed selflessly to support their communities during 2020. Their volunteerism is a testament to the Girl Scout leadership experience. We could not be prouder of their dedication and service.”