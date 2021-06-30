Lincoln firefighters donate $500 to Laurel House

COURTESY OF JOHN ADDYMAN

Members of the Lincoln Fire Department recently donated $500 to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark.

The donation represented firefighters’ individual contributions to support the Laurel House mission. LFD President Mike Frederes read a proclamation to Laci Graham, executive director of the hospice, during the donation presentation.

“The men and women of the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Laurel House and its staff for your care of [former Chief] James Gallaher Sr. and his family this past February,” he read. “Losing a past chief, brother, firefighter, husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend is never easy, but having him in your care for his final days was a blessing. LVFD will always be grateful for the opportunity you provided us to gather at your facility and say goodbye, and share one last memory with Jim. Thanks for your service to the community.”

Firefighters brought two firetrucks to Laurel House to mark the occasion, which was conducted on the back lawn in view of a resident inside. Laurel House exists through community donations to provide end-of-life care without cost, “neighbors helping neighbors.”

Frederes, leading a contingent of 10 firefighters, told Graham that “firefighter Bob Brewer challenged the membership at a meeting in March, after former Chief Gallaher had passed, to dig into their pockets and come up with a $500 donation to support Laurel House." Firefighters responded and Frederes stressed that the donation came straight from the membership.