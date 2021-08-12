Sodus Class of 1961 holds 60-year reunion

COURTESY OF SANDY HALL

The Sodus Central School Class of 1961 gathered for a reunion on July 24, exactly 60 years and one month from the day they graduated on June 24, 1961.

Thirteen class members stopped by the home of Sandra Toor Grevell in Marion. The award for coming the furthest goes to Joyce Tack Moredock, of The Villages, Florida, followed by Tom DeBrine, of Montgomery Village, Maryland.

Joining virtually were Dale Doreen, of Montreal; Ralph Israel, of Yardley, Pennsylvania; Sue Hobbie Ruuska, of Seattle; Dan Hungerford, of Decatur, Georgia; and Joan Willoughby Frantz, of Polk City, Florida.

Plans are being discussed for their next get-together.