Newark Garden Club dedicates bench to former member

COURTESY OF NEWARK GARDEN CLUB

Sixteen members of the Newark Garden Club recently met in Central Park to dedicate a bench in memory of longtime member Alice “Allie” Doyle.

Doug Townsend and his crew laid the cement slab to support the bench and gave countless hours to this project.

Doyle joined the club in 1975. She served as president in 1992-94 and on committees acting as hostess, arranging flowers for meetings and designing tea tables. Her name was entered into the Book of Recognition of the 7th District Garden Clubs of New York State in 1992.

Doyle’s “special love” was acting as coordinator of village planting, particularly in Central Park and other areas in Newark, before her death on Sept. 7, 2018. This bench, located near the flowers she tended to, serves as a tribute to the valued club member and friend.

Call 315-331-2233 for information about the Newark Garden Club.