Newark bridge dedicated to former running coach

COURTESY OF BRENDA PITTMAN

A year and a half ago, Newark High School senior Broden Haltiner pitched the idea of building a new pedestrian bridge for his Eagle Scout project in Silver Hill Technology Park to the Wayne Economic Development Corporation, which owns the land.

He not only received approval to do so, but received permission from Brian Pincelli, executive director and CEO, to dedicate the bridge to coach Joe Contario.

Haltiner built the bridge with his teammates last year. It parallels an identical bridge built by Eagle Scout Michael Oberdorf.

A dedication ceremony took place during the Legends Invitational cross-country race hosted by NHS. It came as a surprise to Contario, who retired in 2020 after a 43-year career and now lives in Florida.

“The Legends Invitational is a cross-country race held at historic Sarah Coventry to honor the true legends of the running world,” said Chris Corey, NHS director of health, physical education and athletics. “Coaches, athletes and other contributors are recognized each year as legends of racing at a course that is itself, legendary.”

Contario was honored as a Legend by NHS coach Rob Castor, in addition to Bill Cox, Beth Dwyer-Bunce and Dick Kishlaw.

Members of the cross-country team stained both bridges in preparation for the Legends Invitational. John Murphy provided a rock and engraved a plaque marking the dedication.