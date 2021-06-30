First Presbyterian accepting Rummage Sale donations
COURTESY OF FIRST UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF SODUS
First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus, 31 W. Main St., will hold its annual Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5-6 and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7.
Available items include kitchen and dining supplies, knick-knacks, glassware, holiday decorations, purses, backpacks, jewelry, toys, games, puzzles, home decor, linens, bedspreads, collectibles, gifts and books. The $2 per bag sale is on Aug. 7.
Donations can be dropped off at the church between 9 a.m. and noon on Mondays-Fridays until Aug. 3. Items should be in good condition. Exercise equipment or computers will not be accepted.
Call 315-483-6284 for information.