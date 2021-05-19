Live concerts planned at Newark High School

COURTESY OF BRENDA SCHOOL

Two live concerts, the first this school year, are planned for June to showcase the talents of students at Newark High School, 625 Peirson Ave.

The NHS Concert Band and Jazz Band, directed by instrumental music teacher Robert Humphrey, will perform at 7 p.m. June 3 in front of the school’s main entrance. The rain date is June 7.

The NHS Choir and Vocal Jazz groups, directed by vocal music teacher Kate Flock, will perform in the same location at 7 p.m. June 8. The rain date is June 9.

Each performer will receive two tickets for parents and others. Total attendance at both concerts is limited to 200 people. Admission is free.