Music for Mission concert slated for Oct. 24

COURTESY OF FIRST UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF SODUS

First Presbyterian Church of Sodus will host its 11th annual Music for Mission jazz concert and silent auction from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club, 7030 Bayview Drive, Sodus Point.

The concert will feature jazz pianist Doug Blackall and off-Broadway singer Kate Mulberry, both Sodus Central School alumni. There will be an hors d’oeuvres buffet and cash bar, along with various items up for bid.

Tickets are $15 or two for $25; advance purchase is recommended. For information, call 315-483-6284, email gailheimberger37@gmail.com or stop by the church at 31 W. Main St. Donations are accepted for the auction.

Music for Mission supports free community dinners and bag lunches, an instrumental music assistance program, Backpack Buddies, Family Promise, La Casa, Pines of Peace and the Sodus Point Methodist Church Food Pantry. Visit soduspresbyterian.com or facebook.com/firstunitedpresbyterianchurchofsodus for information.