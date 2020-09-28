Principal named at Newark High School

Messenger Post Media

Nick Ganster, former principal of Marion Junior-Senior High School, has taken on the role at Newark High School.

Ganster, who previously served as NHS assistant principal, is filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Tom Roote. Danielle Dehm served as interim principal.

“I am very excited to be returning to Newark High School to serve the students, staff and community where I live and make deeper connections with families in our district,” Ganster said.

Ganster and other finalists were interviewed by two committees of almost 40 members of the NHS community, including teachers, staff, parents, students, administrators and Board of Education members.

“It was a highly competitive process leading up to unanimous approval from the Board of Education,” said Matt Cook, superintendent of the Newark Central School District.

The Newark resident received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from SUNY Plattsburgh, and his certificate of advanced study in educational administration from the College at Brockport.

Ganster also taught chemistry and physics at Clyde-Savannah High School, where he chaired the science department.