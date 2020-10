First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark, announced the dates and times for its two-week rummage sale.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays-Fridays, Oct. 15-23, and 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 17-24. The Saturday sales include a $1 bag special.

Fresh merchandise will be added for the second week. Shoppers need to wear a mask and bring their own bags.