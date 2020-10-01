Hiking groups to explore Aqueduct Trail

Hikers from Trail Works Inc. and SOAR Clyde-Savannah-Galen invite area residents to join them for a half-mile trek on the Richmond Aqueduct Trail, Chapman Road, Montezuma.

At 10 a.m. on Oct. 17, the group will travel along the historical Seneca River and view the Richmond Aqueduct at the end. Snacks and water will be provided.

Trail Works welcomes new volunteers to maintain its trails. Call (315) 573-8170, email videomark@gmail.com or visit trailworks.org for information.