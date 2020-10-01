Lyons Library Friends to hold fall book sale

The Friends of the Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., will hold its annual autumn book sale this month.

The Friends preview night will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. Anyone can join or renew their membership at the door. Public sale hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. There is a $1 bag sale on Saturday.

Shoppers need to wear a mask and can bring their own bags. Hand sanitizer will be available. The number of people in the basement may be limited to enforce social distancing. Anyone unable to wear a mask for health reasons can contact the library to schedule an appointment.

Call (315) 946-9262 or email lyonslibrarydirector@owwl.org for information.