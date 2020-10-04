NYMAC Library Notes

Lyons Public Library announced the following programs.

Autumn Book Sale preview: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14. For Friends members. Anyone can join or renew their membership at the event.

Autumn Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16 and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Masks and social distancing required. Contact the library for an appointment if unable to wear a mask for health reasons.

Call (315) 946-9262 or email lyonslibrarydirector@owwl.org for information.

Macedon Public Library announced the following programs.

Registration ends for Dreamcatcher Grab ‘n’ Go (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9-10): Stop by the library to pick up laser-engraved parts that may be assembled at home to create a dreamcatcher. Registration required by Oct. 7. $1.

DIY Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12. For grades K-12. Enjoy hearing book recommendations with Mrs. K online. Registration required.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness. Registration required.

Take a Virtual Tour of Ganondagan: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 15. Take a virtual guided tour with one of Ganondagan’s interpretive staff. Registration required.

Ongoing

Drop ‘n’ Chat: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Drop by the library with your lawn chair and connect with others to talk about topics chosen by participants in a safe and respectful environment. Email macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org to register.

Call (315) 986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library announced the following programs.

In-person Story Time: 11 a.m. Oct. 8. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Gnome Hunt: Oct. 8. Stop by the library after 1 p.m. to grab a map with clues. Hunt around the community for the gnomes and return before 4 p.m.

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. For kids and teens. Free.

Home Alone: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9. For ages 7-13. Learn the importance of behaving responsibly when home alone. $24. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org to register.

Teen Babysitters’ Training Course: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9. For ages 11 and older. Learn the roles and responsibilities of a babysitter, including skills in accident prevention, first aid and abdominal thrusts for choking victims. $32. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org to register.

Ongoing

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Call (315) 597-5276 or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.