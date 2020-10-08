Newark-Wayne Hospital announces September births

The following births occurred in September 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Branchport: Kylie and Kody Stinson, a girl, Mazikeen Lynn Stinson, Sept. 11, 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Canandaigua: Barbara Graves and LaQuan Whitfield, a boy, Gemini Nickolas Whitfield, Sept. 5, 6 pounds, 12.8 ounces.

Clifton Springs: Skylar Young and Jared Carlson, a girl, Taytum Nicole Ann Carlson, Sept. 24, 6 pounds, 5.2 ounces, and Amanda and Anthony Dendis, a boy, Connor Jacob Dendis, Sept. 26, 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

Clyde: Breanna Roussell and Vonderick Burks, a girl, Calista Bailey Marie Burks, Sept. 1, 5 pounds, 7.3 ounces; Abbi Arliss and Hunter Reynolds, a boy, Owen William-David Reynolds, Sept. 14, 7 pounds, 3 ounces; and Erika Taylor and Travis Marr, a boy, Bronson Ryker Marr, Sept. 24, 5 pounds, 9 ounces.

Geneva: Brianna Bailey and Tyson Russ, a boy, Tyson Lamar Russ Jr., Sept. 2, 7 pounds, 14 ounces; Anita KC and Avinash Karn, a boy, Adrith KC-Karn, Sept. 7, 8 pounds, 9 ounces; Kassandra Rivera and Jay’me Branch, a girl, Jay’ana A’minah Za’hara Branch, Sept. 7, 6 pounds, 11.4 ounces; and Jessica and Davis Ciancaglini, a girl, Alice Matilda Adelaide Ciancaglini, Sept. 19, 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Lyons: Brooke Mastowski and Zachary Johnson, a boy, Maverick Tyler Reiff, Sept. 2, 7 pounds, 14.5 ounces; Renee Amend and Edwin Perez, a boy, Izik Jacob Perez, Sept. 8, 8 pounds, 15.2 ounces; Melissa and Thomas Downer, a boy, Damon Alexander Downer, Sept. 12, 8 pounds, 1.3 ounces; and Lilah and Nathan Lucia, a girl, Ilisa Jane Lucia, Sept. 30, 6 pounds, 2.3 ounces.

Macedon: Kayla Schrader and Jacob Hunt, a boy, Carter Harold Hunt, Sept. 19, 8 pounds, 8.7 ounces, and Rebecca Bearce, a girl, Sienna Rose Bearce, Sept. 29, 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Marion: Kristen Mosher and Tyler Jarvis, a boy, Dominic Anthony Mosher, Sept. 13, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and Bethany McCarthy, a girl, Aliza Louise McCarthy, Sept. 23, 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Newark: Tiana Russ and Jarvis Knight, a boy, Jarvis William Knight, Sept. 16, 7 pounds, 1 ounce; Segwon Dailey and Justin Rotach, a boy, Everett John Charles Rotach, Sept. 22, 9 pounds, 12.9 ounces; Anna Skeels-Siler, a boy, Kamdyn Richard Siler, Sept. 28, 5 pounds, 10 ounces; and Joelynn Cassell and Drew Dano, a boy, Christian Sean Dano, Sept. 29, 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

North Rose: Tracy and Eric VanFleet, a boy, Emmett Matthew VanFleet, Sept. 14, 7 pounds, 10 ounces; Ericka and Kenneth Johnson, a boy, Josiah Robert Johnson, Sept. 17, 7 pounds, 10 ounces; and Sarah and Michael Munger, a girl, Olivia Louise Munger, Sept. 29, 8 pounds, 8.4 ounces.

Palmyra: Mikenna Coons and Patrick Carroll, a boy, Wyatt Reece Carroll, Sept. 17, 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

Red Creek: Noelle and Nicolaus Nosewicz, a boy, Maverick Nikolai-Rain Nosewicz, Sept. 9, 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Rochester: Kristin Riek and Rohan Fray, a boy, Rowan Nickai Fray, Sept. 7, 9 pounds, 6 ounces.

Romulus: Joyce and Ronald Smith, a girl, Sharlynda Joy Smith, Sept. 1, 7 pounds, 11.8 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Shauna Snyder and Brandon Bond, a girl, Layla Ann Marie Bond, Sept. 8, 8 pounds, 12.8 ounces; Ashley Holbrook and Brandon Husner, a boy, Violet Renne Husner, Sept. 18, 7 pounds, 15.3 ounces; Brandi Harris and Dylan Bojczuk, a boy, Silas Edward Bojczuk, Sept. 18, 3 pounds, 10 ounces; and Nadia and Jonathan Tohafjian, a girl, Lilyannah Marie Tohafjian, Sept. 23, 5 pounds, 11.4 ounces.

Shortsville: Noel and James Valder, a boy, Adam Scott Valder, Sept. 4, 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

Waterloo: Laci and Ryan Provorse, a girl, Rain Evelynn Provorse, Sept. 11, 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Wolcott: Colby Eaton and Peter Wright, a boy, Maverick Leon Wright, Sept. 3, 8 pounds, 14 ounces; Barbara and Curtis Moody, a boy, Jaxynn Lee Moody, Sept. 12, 6 pounds, 11 ounces; Allison Pierson and Justin Kerr, a girl, Audrey Allison Kerr, Sept. 15, 8 pounds, 9 ounces; and Sarah Dunn and Craig Williams, a girl, Sadie Rose Williams, Sept. 16, 9 pounds, 0.1 ounces.