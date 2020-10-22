Family Promise opens Day Resource Center in Lyons

Family Promise of Wayne County, a nonprofit, community-based organization that helps homeless families with children achieve sustainable housing, recently celebrated the grand opening and dedication of its Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St., Lyons.

The Center, located in the former rectory of St. Michael’s Church, serves as a safe haven for the families in the program, as well as a headquarters and meeting place for staff and volunteers.

Extensive work was required to adapt the building to its new mission.This was done by a group of volunteers and local vendors observing COVID protocols. The building offers two large common rooms, fully equipped kitchen and laundry facilities, and private rooms to accommodate four families at a time.

The grand opening was attended by volunteers and supporters of Family Promise; Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130th District; the organization’s board of directors; members of the community and clergy; and current and former guests of the program.

The building is dedicated to Board President Linda Werts, of Newark, in recognition of her leadership and contributions to the success of Family Promise of Wayne County, an affiliate of the national Family Promise organization.

In addition to the speeches by Manktelow, executive director Graig Roberts and FPWC leadership, alumni of the program spoke about their experiences and the role of Family Promise in helping them become independent and self-sustaining. New board member Brandy Voughters shared her family’s story as clients of the program.

Call 585-233-8394 or email groberts.familypromise@gmail.com for volunteer and donation opportunities.