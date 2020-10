The Lyons Farmers Market will close for the 2020 season on Oct. 31.

Organizers are collecting donations for the Lyons Community Food Pantry and Helping Hearts at the manager’s booth. Needed items include canned goods, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hygiene items and pet food.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Call 315-331-6605 or email lyonsnyfarmersmarket@gmail.com for information.