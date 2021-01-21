Newark awarded Erie Canalway IMPACT! Grant

The village of Newark recently received a $1,500 grant from the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor to repair vandalism damage to a mural on the canalfront, and guard against further damage or deterioration of it with protective coatings.

IMPACT! grants advance vital work to preserve and showcase canal heritage, educate youth and welcome people to explore the canal in their local communities.

“We are very happy to receive this grant so that the mural artwork can be restored and protected,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “Both visitors and residents enjoy the murals and the beauty of the canal.”

IMPACT! grants are made possible with funding support provided by the National Park Service and NYS Canal Corporation. Thirteen nonprofit organizations and municipalities will receive Erie Canalway IMPACT! grants in 2021 totaling $108,787.

“As the pandemic continues to present abnormal challenges, it is especially gratifying to support diverse canal-inspired innovations,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “We are so pleased to make these timely investments and contribute to the resilience of our canal communities.”