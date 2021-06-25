Newark CSD holds annual retiree reception

COURTESY OF BRENDA SCHOOL

A recent evening reception in the Newark High School Library served to thank and praise school district staff who retired this year.

Superintendent Susan Hasenauer opened with expressions of appreciation for the employees’ years of service to the Newark Central School District.

“There is a universal truth we all have to face whether we want to or not, but eventually everything comes to an end,” she said. “However, [this] ending is one that is celebratory. It marks a milestone, a true celebration because ... these retirees collectively have 368 years total that they have impacted the lives of our students in the Newark community.”

Honored at the ceremony were Newark Middle School math teacher Scott Briggs (29 years), Kelley School secretary Brenda Bigley Vestal (2-1/2 years), NHS teaching assistant Mary Ellen Brown (21 years), NHS social studies teacher Michael Celent (24 years), NHS TA Elizabeth DeRue (24 years), NCSD treasurer Shelley DeVolder (21-1/2 years), Kelley reading teacher Donna Hamlin (22 years), Kelley registered nurse Donna Holder (13 years), NHS TA Vicki McBride (19-1/2 years), NHS library media specialist Jackie Miller (20 years), Perkins School physical education teacher Susan Moak (19-1/2 years), Lincoln School TA Colleen Nassimos (22 years), NMS library media specialist Ann Pollot (20 years), NHS math teacher Lori Reed (36 years), NMS secretary Vanessa Stewart (24 years), NHS instructional coach Robin Uveges (19 years) and Kelley special education teacher Kathy Zappia (31 years).

NHS Principal Nick Ganster; Lincoln Principal John Ginter; Ed Gnau, assistant superintendent of business; Kelley Principal Jeff Hamelinck; Kerri Levine, NCSD director of pupil services; Krista Lewis, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction; NMS Principal Teresa Prinzi; and Perkins Principal Rhonda Underhill reflected on the retirees’ contributions.

Also attending the reception were Board of Education President Russ Harris and members Yvonne MacTaggart, Rich Martin, Shannon Nash, Scott Verbridge and Pat Verdine; various school administrators and staff; and the honorees’ spouses and family members.