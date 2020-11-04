Newark-Wayne Hospital announces October births

The following births occurred in October 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Alton: Bryce Lewis and Kayshawn Nelson, a boy, Kayshawn Lee Nelson Jr., Oct. 29, 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Auburn: Nichole and Stanley Jakaub, a boy, Levi Stanley Jakaub, Oct. 29, 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

Clifton Springs: Molly and Ryan Morehouse, a girl, Maizie Mae Morehouse, Oct. 1, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and Deziray McHugh and Terry Mack, a girl, Shar’may April Marie Mack, Oct. 22, 8 pounds, 4.3 ounces.

Clyde: Gabriella Fioravanti and Owen Cole, a boy, Giovanni Lorenzo Cole, Oct. 15, 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces, and Genoa Jackson, a girl, Andromeda Snow Jackson-Edwards, Oct. 30, 7 pounds, 14.1 ounces.

Dundee: Alora Bouton, a boy, Marshall Oscar Bouton, Oct. 25, 5 pounds, 14.9 ounces.

Geneva: Alicia Derleth and Zachary Ensworth, a boy, Nathan James Ensworth, Oct. 4, 8 pounds, 13 ounces; Vanessa Grady and Tyrone Oliver, a girl, Bri’elle Anita-Ivette Oliver-Santiago, Oct. 18, 8 pounds, 4 ounces; and Catherine and Ryan Shue, a girl, Ely Jade Shue, Oct. 30, 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Lyons: Adrienne Simpelaar and Kyle Bush, a boy, Brayson Wyatt Bush, Oct. 31, 6 pounds, 5.4 ounces.

Marion: Holly and Joseph Bovet, a boy, Nicholas Harold Bovet, Oct. 26, 9 pounds, 1 ounce.

Newark: Brittany Incarnato, a girl, Nina Monique Atkins, Oct. 3, 8 pounds, 1.3 ounces; Rebecca and Thomas Love, a boy, Skyler Thomas Love, Oct. 4, 7 pounds, 11 ounces; Mileena Figueroa and Jeffrey Tyler, a girl, Nevaeh Lynn Tyler, Oct. 12, 8 pounds, 14.5 ounces; and Angela Siler and Brian VanWinkle, a girl, Aubriella Cora VanWinkle, Oct. 21, 5 pounds, 5.8 ounces.

Palmyra: Brittany Bonavita and Blake Mcangus, a boy, Axle Donald Mcangus, Oct. 1, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and Hilary and Jeremy Frey, a girl, Riley Mae Frey, Oct. 28, 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Red Creek: Stephanie and Timothy Caster, a boy, Colton Miles Caster, Oct. 22, 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Savannah: Jordan LaRue and Henry Ashley, a girl, Charlotte Marie Ashley, Oct. 19, 4 pounds, 14 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Wendy Testo and Frederick Yonge III, a girl, Madisson Maureen Yonge, Oct. 7, 6 pounds, 12 ounces; Emily Dawn Fisher-Hilton and Angelo Santiago, a boy, Emilio Mateo Santiago, Oct. 8, 8 pounds, 4.8 ounces; Samantha and Desmond Munoz, a boy, Oslyn Ark Anderson-Munoz, Oct. 12, 6 pounds, 13 ounces; and Brooke and Dustin Miller, a boy, Dallas Kenneth-Cole Miller, Oct. 20, 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Sodus: Kelly Roder and Tracy Fuller, a boy, Chevy Nova Fuller, Sept. 30, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and Hailey Wickman and Robert Starken, a girl, Isla Rose Starken, Oct. 11, 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Waterloo: Yadira Esquibel and Oscar Novegil, a boy, Andres Alejandro Novegil Esquibel, Oct. 6, 7 pounds, 15.9 ounces; Carrie Austin, a boy, Julian James Austin, Oct. 14, 6 pounds, 7 ounces; and Bryonna Smith and Aaron Johnson, a boy, Liam Elliiott Johnson, Oct. 17, 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Williamson: Lydia Perez and Artjohn Gruenberg, a girl, Ocean Rae Gruenberg, Oct. 4, 6 pounds, 9.8 ounces.

Wolcott: Heidi White and Johnathan Towndrow, a girl, Serenity River Towndrow, Oct. 3, 8 pounds, 14.6 ounces; Denise and Gary Lawrence, a girl, Isabella Shannon Lawrence, Oct. 23, 6 pounds, 5 ounces; and Brandi Jones and Luke Walker, a girl, Isabella Sue Walker, Oct. 30, 6 pounds.