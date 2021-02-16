BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS: Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

The following births occurred in January 2021 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Geneva: Jasmine and Johnathon Hoffman, a girl, Julianna Jean Hoffman, Jan. 22, 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Interlaken: Destiny Palmer and Todd Murphy Jr., a girl, Braelynn Renee Murphy, Jan. 25, 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Lyons: Arianna Wright and Richard Slentz, a girl, Everest Kay Slentz-Nodine, Jan. 15, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and Alisha Evans, a boy, Killian James Castle-Evans, Jan. 23, 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Newark: Nicole and Scott Gunkel, a girl, Melanie Amber Joshua Gunkel, Jan. 13, 6 pounds, 9.3 ounces.

North Rose: Natalie Hoven and Darrin VanVleck, a boy, Harrison Hayes VanVleck, Jan. 27, 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Penn Yan: Kassandra Costello and Tillman Freeland, a girl, Dawn Marie Freeland, Jan. 26, 8 pounds, 8.8 ounces.

Savannah: Cori and Randy Brown, a girl, Evangelina Marie Brown, Jan. 4, 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Sara Ventura and Salvatore Bellone, a girl, Lilliana Judith Bellone, Jan. 8, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and Meishuang Wu and Xiaopeng Huang, a girl, Alaina Huang, Jan. 23, 6 pounds, 15.3 ounces.

Shortsville: Mary Pitman and Terry Shulla, a girl, Hannah Joan Magoya Shulla, Jan. 21, 9 pounds, 4 ounces.

Sodus: Kathryn and Sean DeNeef, a girl, Huntley Rose DeNeef, Jan. 15, 9 pounds, 10 ounces, and Breanna and Crue LaRock, a girl, Raya Lynn LaRock, Jan. 16, 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Sterling: Heather Mack and Steven Sharp, a boy, Blake Eugene Sharp, Jan. 17, 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces.

Union Springs: Marciana Wahl and Matthew Hubbard, a boy, Ronin Leonard Allen Havoc, Jan. 25, 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces.

Waterloo: Julia Nielson and James Chilson, a boy, Maximus Grey Chilson, Jan. 22, 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces, and Jessica Surace and Frank Barner, a girl, Ember Aurora Barner, Jan. 27, 7 pounds, 14.7 ounces.

Williamson: Heather Prahler and Richard Walters, a girl, Evelyn Rose Marie Walters, Jan. 2, 7 pounds, 1.1 ounces, and Shiann Tyler and Gregory Essman III, a girl, Noralee Rayne Essman, Jan. 20, 6 pounds, 2.7 ounces.

Wolcott: Shelby Abrams, a girl, Charleigh Maylynn-Edward Abrams, Jan. 22, 6 pounds, 10 ounces.