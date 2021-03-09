BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS: Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

The following births occurred in February 2021 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Auburn: Krystal Meacham and Wesley Bajanen, a boy, Kaylib Wesley Bajanen, Feb. 11, 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Clyde: Devon and Cory Forjone, a girl, Cora Roxanne Forjone, Feb. 26, 7 pounds.

Geneva: Christine and Michael Rosato, a girl, Marina Skye Rosato, Feb. 1, 7 pounds, 3 ounces; Kyondra Williams and Trae Kent, a boy, Kayden Maddox Kent, Feb. 13, 7 pounds, 5 ounces; Amber Lynn, a girl, Natalie Lynn Hellinger, Feb. 19, 7 pounds, 10 ounces; and Keishla Castillo, a boy, Dariel Omar Pena Castillo, Feb. 19, 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces.

Newark: Desiree Notebaert and Scott Tuper, a boy, Conrad Dale Tuper, Feb. 2, 8 pounds, 8 ounces; Alicia Armstrong and Andre Sanon, a girl, Dre’Ona Niswe SuMary Sanon, Feb. 8, 8 pounds, 12 ounces; and Isabel Pesante and Joseph Garno, a boy, Jenson Joseph Garno, Feb. 28, 7 pounds, 5.7 ounces.

North Rose: Adrienanna Heindl and Anthony Pender, a boy, Hunter Le Pender, Feb. 13, 7 pounds, 8.4 ounces; Abigail Clark and Alexander Tellier, a boy, Jaxson Oliver Tellier, Feb. 24, 7 pounds, 6 ounces; and Samantha Durgan and Cameron Stoughtenger, a girl, Emma Louise Stoughtenger, Feb. 28, 9 pounds.

Palmyra: Gabrielle Durham and Raymond Kuntz-Gebo, a boy, Jayden Henry Gebo, Feb. 2, 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

Rose: Jessica and Matthew McCarthy, a girl, Olivia Grace McCarthy, Feb. 20, 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces.

Sodus: Nicole Calus and Isiah Laurent, Zakaira Mae Laurent, Feb. 2, 7 pounds, 2.1 ounces.

Waterloo: Johanna and Gregory Schmitter, a boy, Deacon Gregory Schmitter, Feb. 6, 8 pounds, 7 ounces; Jozie and William Black-Giovannini, a girl, Lilith Violet Black-Giovannini, Feb. 19, 7 pounds, 9.1 ounces; and Jessica Berlin and Douglas Brown Jr., a girl, Amelia Jean Brown, Feb. 23, 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces.

Wolcott: Kirsten Henry and Devin Hall, a boy, Owen Stephen Hall, Feb. 12, 8 pounds, 3 ounces.