BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS: Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

COURTESY OF NEWARK-WAYNE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

The following births occurred in March 2021 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Brockport: Chloe Rose and James Selby, a girl and boy (twins), Azariah Ray-Ann Selby and Zander Jay-Ralstand Selby, March 29, 6 pounds, 7 ounces and 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Clifton Springs: Tatyanna Llano and Corey Aikey, a girl, Emilia Irene-Rose Aikey, March 12, 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces.

Clyde: Rachael Walter, a boy, Phoenix Edwin Hollier, March 12, 7 pounds, 13.6 ounces; Hanna Dopp and Dylan Redder, a boy, Luca Michael Redder, March 30, 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces; and Samantha Spruill and Rodrigo Morales, a boy, Sylas Xavier Morales, March 30, 6 pounds, 4.6 ounces.

Geneva: Danielle and Jason Hagerman, a girl, Ella Lucile Hagerman, March 8, 9 pounds, 15 ounces; Anepsy Ortiz and Kevin Cintron Lebron, a girl, Isabella Cintron Ortiz, March 16, 11 pounds, 8.1 ounces; Brittney Archibald and Travis Jackson, a boy, Chase Sincere Jackson, March 18, 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces; and Yuanyuan Li and Shuang Qiu, Cornelia Langyue Qiu, March 18, 6 pounds, 1.3 ounces.

Lyons: Miranda and Matthew Tyler, a boy, Dominic Matthew Tyler, March 8, 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Marion: Kimberly and Zachary Bartlett, a boy, Liam Allen Bartlett, March 10, 9 pounds, 4 ounces.

Martville: Makayla and Spencer Malone, a girl, Lakelyn Sophia Malone, March 24, 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Newark: Chelsey Pasquale and Chad Hetherley, a boy and girl (twins), Nash Jace Hetherley and Scarlett Grace Hetherley, March 10, 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 7 pounds, 5 ounces; and Heather Langdon-Dejohn and Scott Langdon, a boy, Levi Patrick Langdon, March 17, 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Ovid: Bethany and Brandon Acker, a boy, Austin Neil Acker, March 1, 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Palmyra: Jennifer Diliberto and Jason Rowe, a girl, Marley Jean Rowe, March 15, 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

Red Creek: Cara and Bradley Lunkenheimer, a boy, Logan Peter Lunkenheimer, March 25, 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Savannah: Natise Blodgett and Dennis Allen, a boy, William Weston-Alfred Allen, March 27, 5 pounds, 6 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Jessica Minguez and Dylan Seneca, a boy, Rolyn John Seneca, March 16, 8 pounds, 8 ounces; Adrianne Norris, a girl, Aeliyana Rain Norris, March 27, 6 pounds, 6 ounces; Stacy Lonneville and Steven Halladay, a girl, Madison Rae Halladay, March 30, 7 pounds, 12.7 ounces; and Tiffany French and Brandon Faatz, a boy, Logan Joseph Paul Faatz, March 30, 7 pounds, 8.2 ounces.

Sodus: Amanda Trayer and Daniel Spencer, a boy, Leon James Spencer, March 5, 11 pounds, 10 ounces, and Jacklyn Hefer and Scott Alexander, a girl, Genesis Malin Alexander, March 6, 7 pounds, 7.6 ounces.

Sodus Point: Cassie and Theodore Mervis, a boy, Elijah Scott Mervis, March 9, 7 pounds, 8.2 ounces.

Stanley: Amy and Brent Naegele, a boy, Finnegan Scott Naegele, March 21, 9 pounds, 6.7 ounces.

Waterloo: Mercy Joyner and Jacob Camp, a boy, Wyatt Charles Camp, March 17, 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Williamson: Miranda Canady and Eleazer Fenn, a boy, Eleazer James Fenn Jr., March 1, 7 pounds, 4.5 ounces; Emily Antenucci, a boy, Kingsley Lawrence Antenucci, March 8, 8 pounds, 6 ounces; and Emily Bietsch and Kyle Bortle, a girl, Olivia Rose Bortle, March 13, 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Wolcott: Karen Countryman and Darian Penta, a girl, Ronnie Leigh Penta, March 26, 8 pounds, 6 ounces.