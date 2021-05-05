BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS: Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

COURTESY OF NEWARK-WAYNE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

The following births occurred in April 2021 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Clifton Springs: Tiffany and Jamison Reed, a boy, Jayce James Reed, April 7, 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

Clyde: Tanisha Whitfield and Jonathan Bell, a girl, Monroe Dominique Bell, April 4, 5 pounds, 2 ounces.

Farmington: Tierra Gahr and Joshua Jerome, a boy, Asher Reid Jerome, April 14, 7 pounds.

Geneva: Kiana VanDuyne, a girl, Annalia Evangeline VanDuyne, April 16, 8 pounds, 0.2 ounces, and Brittany Deredita and Darrick Russ, a girl, Ella Lynn Russ, April 24, 6 pounds, 12.1 ounces.

Lyons: Stephanie Divelbliss and Shayon Richards, a girl, Lorna Rose Mary Richards, April 16, 8 pounds, 2 ounces; Karissa and Matthew Blamble, a boy, Lucas Joseph Blamble, April 24, 7 pounds, 10.5 ounces; and Bethany and Michael Leisenring, a girl, Jennifer Edie Leisenring, April 23, 9 pounds, 4 ounces.

Macedon: Stephanie Scheffler and Ian Collins, a girl, Emilia May Collins, April 26, 9 pounds, 7 ounces.

Newark: Francesca and Overton Johnson, a girl, Amara Gianna Johnson, April 6, 8 pounds, 2 ounces; Nicole Schroeder and Blake Nardozzi, a boy, Carmine Anthony Nardozzi, April 6, 6 pounds, 4.6 ounces; Kieanna Kemp and Nicholas Malta, a girl, Luric Leigh Kemp-Malta, April 9, 7 pounds, 10 ounces; Emilie and Philip Conklin, a girl, Lucille Eleanor Conklin, April 26, 6 pounds, 10 ounces; and Victoria Wheeler and Jayce Cruz, a girl, Journey Estrella Cruz, April 29, 5 pounds, 12 ounces.

Palmyra: Kayla and Robert DuPont, a girl, Freyja Gabrielle-Lynn DuPont, April 24, 8 pounds.

Rushville: Cassandra Jansen and Paul Wood, a boy, Samuel Allen Wood, April 16, 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Brianna Greenfield and Michael Popp, a girl, Alyza Jo Popp, April 2, 8 pounds, 12.9 ounces; Amanda Cuffe and Charles Orego Jr., a boy, Dean Jensen-Arthur Orego, April 6, 10 pounds, 5.9 ounces; Tiffany and John Houck, a girl, Alyvia Jane Houck, April 15, 7 pounds, 9 ounces; Chelsea and Francis Caswell, a girl, Iris Ann Caswell, April 22, 8 pounds; and Hannah Lewis and Andrew Pennington, a boy, Myles Dennis Pennington, April 24, 7 pounds, 10.8 ounces.

Shortsville: Samantha Bonacci and James Shutter, a boy, Isaiah Evans Shutter, April 9, 8 pounds, 6.3 ounces.

Waterloo: Keziah and Elijah Norrick, a girl, Sapphira Phoenix Joy Norrick, April 2, 8 pounds, 5.3 ounces.

Wolcott: Kelsey Weiser and Timothy Fleming, a girl, Addison Lynn Fleming, April 29, 8 pounds, 1 ounce.