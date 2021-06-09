BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS: Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

COURTESY OF NEWARK-WAYNE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

The following births occurred in May 2021 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Clyde: Christal Natrigo and Michael Matthys, a girl, Lily Grace Matthys, May 1, 6 pounds, 7.8 ounces, and Johanna and James McKinnon, a girl, Janessa Frances Bea McKinnon, May 7, 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Dresden: Alicia Dieppa and Roberto Claudio, a girl, Angelica Judith Claudio Dieppa, May 12, 8 pounds, 6.2 ounces.

Geneva: Erin and Gabriel Cardin, a girl, Leena Claire Cardin, May 6, 6 pounds, 4 ounces; Liz Lozada and Jose Gomez, a boy, Johnly Yandel Gomez-Lozada, May 14, 6 pounds, 14 ounces; and Devanie Johnson, a boy, Da’Cari Legend Johnson, May 29, 7 pounds, 13.9 ounces.

Hornell: Carrie Kernan and Christopher Henshaw, a boy, Braxton Matthew Henshaw, May 23, 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Lyons: Madelyn and John Simpelaar, a boy, Chase Allen Simpelaar, May 1, 4 pounds, 12 ounces.

Macedon: Shaylynn and Abner Roblero, a boy, Roman Abraham Roblero, May 30, 6 pounds, 15.6 ounces.

Newark: Shana and Andrew Dean, a boy, Edison Atlas Dean, May 17, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and Breana Himes and Shawn Spratley, Soraya Rose Spratley, May 26, 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

North Rose: Kali Robinson and Damien True-Frazer, a boy, Ryker Zaid Frazer, May 24, 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Palmyra: Kaitlin Wyffels and Zachary Gardner, a girl, Emma Rey Gardner, May 25, 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Penn Yan: Brandy Cornish and Matthew Carmel, a girl, Avalynn Grace Carmel, May 9, 9 pounds, 3.4 ounces.

Phelps: Chantel and Benjamin Springer, a girl, Audrielle Gina Springer, May 11, 9 pounds, 1.2 ounces; Michele and Anthony Gravitte, a girl, Charlotte Elizabeth Reece Gravitte, May 20, 7 pounds, 2.3 ounces; and Magli Velazquez and Edwin Gonzalez, Kailey Gonzalez Velazquez, May 25, 9 pounds, 13 ounces.

Port Gibson: Brittney Briggs and Justin Storrs, a girl, Myla Lynn Jean Storrs, May 21, 7 pounds, 4.5 ounces.

Red Creek: Shanell France, a girl, Serenity Lynn France, May 6, 7 pounds, 7.8 ounces.

Romulus: Rosemary and Lucas Miller, a girl, Vanessa Rose-Lynn Miller, May 28, 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Sodus: Kylene Egleston and Gordon Stockmeister Jr., a boy, Noah Sterling Stockmeister, May 11, 8 pounds, 3.8 ounces; Faith Evans and Odis Knight, a boy, Ocean Dewitt Knight, May 22, 8 pounds, 9.2 ounces; and Destiny Gourley and Daniel Evans Jr., a girl, Nevaeh Elizabeth Rose Evans, May 24, 8 pounds, 6.1 ounces.

Sodus Point: Kara Holbrook and Todd Drourr, a boy, Paul Allen Drourr, May 27, 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Sterling: Stephanie and Matthew VonHoltz, a girl, Maddelynn Mary-Ann VonHoltz, May 10, 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces.

Waterloo: Nicole Kelley and Christopher Gould, a boy, James Edward JPaul Gould, May 13, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, and Naomi and Jacob Gray, a girl, Meredith Evangeline Gray, May 28, 6 pounds, 13.3 ounces.

Williamson: Jamie and William Hale, a boy, Logan James Hale, May 10, 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Wolcott: Ashley Glover and Colin Sovie, a girl, Nova Marie Sovie, May 14, 8 pounds, 1.8 ounces.