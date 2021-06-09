Wayne County Dairy Princess visits Newark-Wayne Hospital

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER REGIONAL HEALTH

Wayne County Dairy Princess Gabriella Taylor, of Newark, recently visited one of the first babies born during National Dairy Month at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

On behalf of the local dairy industry, Taylor surprised the baby and his family with a basket of dairy-themed gifts. Paxton Ternoois, son of Amira and Dylan Ternoois, of Sodus, was born on June 3 at Newark-Wayne's Marshall Birthing Center.

"June is National Dairy Month, a month where dairy farmers recognize the hard work and challenges we have overcome to continue caring for our animals, land and community,” Taylor said. “To celebrate, we have given this June baby, born in Wayne County, a gift. We cannot wait to see what is next for the dairy industry and this baby born in such a special month.”

This year’s visit from the Dairy Princess was done in accordance with current safety protocols. Taylor worked with hospital staff to deliver the baby's gift and a personal note.