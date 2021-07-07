BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS: Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER REGIONAL HEALTH

The following births occurred in June 2021 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Geneva: Melissa Teeter, a girl, Kendra Josephine Teeter, June 7, 4 pounds, 4 ounces; Eboni Zanders and Daniel Dockery, a girl, Kora Rose Dockery, June 7, 5 pounds, 13 ounces; and Summer Valder, a boy, Ryder Lee Valder, June 12, 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Lyons: Alyssa Harper and Lenores Mosley, a girl, Majesty Lynn Mosley, June 14, 8 pounds, 0.4 ounces, and Courtney Wood and Eric Diaz, a boy, Omarion Odysseus Diaz, June 16, 7 pounds, 2.1 ounces.

Marion: Ashley and Timothy Norton, a boy, Tripp Ernest Norton, June 11, 6 pounds, 15.6 ounces, and Amanda and Elijah Young, a girl, Kendall May Young, June 12, 7 pounds, 5.6 ounces.

Newark: Casey Vanwinkle and Jose Delgado, a boy, Jonah Rodriguez Delgado, June 10, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and Ronisha Rooks, a boy, Maveryk Greyson Rooks, June 16, 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Ontario: Sandra and Dustin Kopicki, a girl, Sophia Christin Marie Kopicki, June 8, 7 pounds, 4.8 ounces.

Port Byron: Maci and Jared Doyle, a boy, Ethan John Doyle, June 20, 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Savannah: Courtney and Nathan Paddock, a girl, Brynnleigh Alisia Paddock, June 16, 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Amanda Wade and Anthony VanCleef, a boy, Axel John VanCleef, June 14, 9 pounds, 6.7 ounces.

Sodus: Jena and Joshua Bozeat, a girl, Alivia Jane Bozeat, June 9, 6 pounds, 6 ounces; Kamerin Rogers and Joshua Harder, a boy, Maverick Truman Harder, June 9, 8 pounds, 7.5 ounces; Dana Grady and Brody Horton, a boy, Benjamin Lee Horton, June 12, 5 pounds, 6.7 ounces; Jessica Budinger and Darryl Bowman, a girl, Addison Jean Bowman, June 14, 6 pounds, 15 ounces; and Sabrina Curtis and Joseph Durgan, a boy, Landon Edwin Jeremy Durgan, June 24, 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Walworth: Rachel and Adam Pierce, a girl, Everly Ann Pierce, June 20, 7 pounds, 0.3 ounces, and Danielle Bailey and Chase Marr, a girl, Eva Reese Marilyn Marr, June 22, 8 pounds, 8.3 ounces.

Waterloo: Karen and Tim Cunningham, a girl, Juniper Flynn Cunningham, June 7, 8 pounds, 5.7 ounces; Cassie and Tyler Lambert, a boy, Jaxson Anthony Lambert, June 18, 7 pounds, 14 ounces; and Brianna Allen and Darell Lamont, a boy, Darell Lamont Jr., June 29, 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

Williamson: Elizabeth and Aaron Lerch, a girl, Charlotte Rose Lerch, June 10, 8 pounds.

Wolcott: Haley Miller and Charles Jarrett, a boy, Levi Karam Jarrett, June 27, 6 pounds, 9 ounces.