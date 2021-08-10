BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS: Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER REGIONAL HEALTH

The following births occurred in July 2021 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Geneva: Alesha Monica and Kahlil Clark, a girl, Kaiyah Leshae Clark, July 16, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and Jessica Smith, a boy, Armani Nasir Smith, July 20, 4 pounds, 12 ounces.

Jordan: Taylor and James Lobner, a girl, Madison Lynn Lobner, July 23, 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

Lyons: Kaprisha Gatson and Kenneth Reaves, a girl, Kah’Narie Lorrene Reaves, July 3, 6 pounds, 7.8 ounces, and Emily and Brian Maslyn, a girl, MaKinley Claire Maslyn, July 9, 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Newark: Stephanie and Andrew VanCuren, a boy, Theodore Parker VanCuren, July 1, 8 pounds, 10.5 ounces; Ashley and Justin Miller, a boy, Thomas Vincent Theodore Miller, July 2, 9 pounds, 1.6 ounces; Korrie Pender and Adam Wood, a boy, Carter Jacob Wood, July 15, 6 pounds, 2.4 ounces; and Veronica Hausfeld and Luiz Ortiz, a boy, Lincoln Joseph Ortiz, July 26, 5 pounds, 9.5 ounces.

Ovid: Cayli and Anthony Lee-Cook, a boy, Leonardo James Lee-Cook, July 2, 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Phelps: Ariel and David Kelley, a boy, Everett Oliver Kelley, July 7, 6 pounds, 10.4 ounces, and Jasmine and Brenden Rush, a boy, Jax Alexander Rush, July 21, 8 pounds, 12.7 ounces.

Savannah: Heather Lawrence and Matt Johnson, a boy, Kaesyn Malachi Johnson, July 13, 7 pounds, 14.3 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Medina and Zachery Larsen, a boy, Jackson Connor Larsen, July 15, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and Krystal Jurjens and Jordan Blevins, a girl, Kaliyah Jasmine Blevins, July 29, 8 pounds, 11.2 ounces.

Sodus: Carlie Mayo and Bryce Breemes, a girl, Lydia Jean Breemes, July 12, 10 pounds, 6 ounces, and Cileena and Theodore Graffius, a boy, Elliott Laurence Graffius, July 19, 6 pounds, 4.7 ounces.

Williamson: Samantha McElligott and Frederick Del Prete, a girl, Haisley Rae Del Prete, July 6, 8 pounds, 0.1 ounces.

Wolcott: Lashanda Zanders and Devell Deven Taylor Jr., a girl, Lakaavia Lynn Taylor, July 16, 7 pounds, 0.5 ounces, and Wilmose and Francky Bebe, a girl, Violanda Aanisha Francky Bebe, July 31, 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces.