BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS: Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

The following births occurred in August 2021 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Clifton Springs: Agripina Castro and Milton Diaz, a girl, Aylin Lucia Diaz Castro, Aug. 18, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and Breanna Downey and Nicholas Smith, a girl, Nicole Maire Smith, Aug. 20, 5 pounds, 2.7 ounces.

Clyde: Kelsy and Cody Thorn, a boy, Finnley Thomas Thorn, Aug. 6, 9 pounds, 1.2 ounces, and Cassandra Bennett and Jeremy Morell, a girl, Brynnsleigh RaeLynn Morell, Aug. 14, 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Geneva: Abby and Geoffrey Geiger, a girl, Poppy Marjorie Hellauer Geiger, Aug. 13, 7 pounds, 15.3 ounces.

Lyons: Nichole Foote and Jackie Gay, a boy, La’Morrus Eugene Gay, Aug. 17, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, and Brittney and Bryan Hayes, a girl, Izabel Lynette Hayes, Aug. 20, 8 pounds, 3.7 ounces.

Marion: Jessica Blood and Mark Kube, a girl, Ava Marie Kube, Aug. 22, 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces.

Newark: Ashlynn and Richard Guarneri, a boy, Emry William Guarneri, Aug. 4, 7 pounds, 7 ounces; Breanna Pennington and Nicholous Briggs, a boy, Levi Allin Briggs, Aug. 12, 5 pounds, 12.9 ounces; and Kaleigh Brewer and Samuel Ortiz, twins, a girl and boy, Ella Leigh Ortiz and Bentley David Ortiz, Aug. 26, 5 pounds, 0.1 ounces and 5 pounds, 15.8 ounces.

North Rose: Courtney Francis and Collin Humbert, a boy, Preston Jax Humbert, Aug. 5, 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Ovid: Rebecca and Kerry VanEtten, a girl, Payton Marie VanEtten, Aug. 6, 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Penn Yan: Megan and Rory King, a boy, Avery James King, Aug. 4, 6 pounds, 10.9 ounces.

Red Creek: Chantell Rosser and Noah Burke, a girl, Harley Rhea Burke, Aug. 28, 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Savannah: Mikala Dickens, a boy, Brady Lee Dickens, Aug. 4, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and Taylor Larsen and Joseph Gates, a boy, Brantley Joseph Gates, Aug. 10, 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Nadia and Jonathan Tohafjian, a boy, Giovanni Michael Tohafjian, Aug. 25, 7 pounds, 4.8 ounces.

Sodus: Marianna and Joshua Toye, a boy, Alexander Joseph Toye, Aug. 10, 8 pounds, 13 ounces; Alyssa and Ryan Coyne, a boy, Sullivan Thomas Coyne, Aug. 10, 7 pounds, 3 ounces; Andrea Castillo and Dominique Lundy, a boy, Amiri Castillo-Antonio Lundy, Aug. 22, 8 pounds, 2.2 ounces; and Kimberly and Terry Bradford, a girl, Hadley Mae Bradford, Aug. 29, 8 pounds 8.9 ounces.

Waterloo: Ashley and Joshua Emerson, a boy, Greyson James Emerson, Aug. 14, 7 pounds, 3.6 ounces.

Williamson: Patricia and Jonathan Rosenbaum, a girl, Ellianna Isabella Rosenbaum, Aug. 13, 7 pounds, 2.3 ounces; Morgan Baker and Timothy Mitrano, a boy, Bennett Hayes Mitrano, Aug. 13, 7 pounds, 13 ounces; and Sara Mitchell and Dustin Wiemer, a girl, Allie Mae Mitchell’Lawson, Aug. 18, 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Wolcott: Ashley Mouton and Zackery Eygnor, a girl, Mandy May Eygnor, Aug. 15, 6 pounds, 11 ounces.