BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS: Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER REGIONAL HEALTH

The following births occurred in September 2021 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and are listed by parents’ names, sex, baby’s name, date of birth and weight.

Canandaigua: Casidy Reid and Randy Lee, a girl, Lilith Belty Lee, Sept. 21, 7 pounds, 15.1 ounces.

Cato: Nadia Trejo and Dominick Mason, a girl, Raelynn Elizabeth Marie Trejo Mason, Sept. 1, 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Clifton Springs: April McHugh and Michael Ward, a boy, Angelo Michael Ward, Sept. 24, 9 pounds, 6.3 ounces.

Clyde: Sarah and Joshua Johnston, a boy, Noah Seth Johnston, Sept. 23, 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Dresden: Adriana Durgan and Andres Rodriguez, a boy, Julian Manuel Rodriguez, Sept. 22, 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Geneva: Tenesha Bernard and Wilbert Marshall, a girl, Malaya Amari Marshall, Sept. 10, 7 pounds, 2 ounces; Sasha Torres and Jordan Spearman, twin boys, Jonias and Josiah Spearman, Sept. 16, 6 pounds, 6.7 ounces and 6 pounds, 1.4 ounces; Rayzhean Holmes, a girl, Deliylah Rose Lawson-Dunbard, Sept. 17, 8 pounds, 3 ounces; and Yoselin Rosa Najera and Angel Nieves Espino, a girl, Analia Zoeth Nieves Rosa, Sept. 26, 8 pounds, 0.9 ounces.

Hammondsport: Jordan Uppenbrink and Anthony Akers, a girl, Amelia Marie Akers, Sept. 29, 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Lyons: Allicia and Collin Granger, a boy, Theo Alexander Granger, Sept. 3, 7 pounds, 11 ounces; Brittany McCray and Zachary DeSain, a boy, Ky’Ree Zayn DeSain, Sept. 11, 8 pounds, 15.6 ounces; Mallory Bailey and Nicholas Casella, a boy, Alex Stephan Casella, Sept. 11, 8 pounds, 11 ounces; and Kirsten Reaume and Frederick VanNorman, a boy, Elijah Alan VanNorman, Sept. 14, 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Marion: Brooke and Jacob Giancola, a girl, Myla Nichole Giancola, Sept. 16, 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Newark: Brittany Sebring and William Beman II, a girl, Karalina James Beman, Sept. 24, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and McKenna Figueroa and Tyson Moore, a boy, Amias Jaheim Moore, Sept. 25, 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Palmyra: Bianca and Celeste Erenstone, a girl, Kamilla Zoila-Rose Erenstone, Sept. 12, 6 pounds, 15.2 ounces.

Penn Yan: Samantha Casler and Zachary Sisson, a boy, Spencer James Sisson, Sept. 23, 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Phelps: Alexis Heitmann, a girl, Novalyn Renee Heitmann, Sept. 17, 5 pounds, 6.9 ounces.

Seneca Falls: Kailey Winter and Anthony Manza, a boy, Lucas Thomas Manza, Sept. 3, 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces; Jasmine Sofo and Emmanuel Dykeman, a boy, Zephyr Alexander Snyder-Dykeman, Sept. 12, 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces; Marisa Goodman and Cody Chase, a boy, Matthew Alan Chase, Sept. 18, 7 pounds, 8.9 ounces; Savannah Devine and Nicholas Rotondo, a boy, Benson Anthony Rotondo, Sept. 19, 8 pounds, 13.5 ounces; Courtney Chavez and Aaron Peterman, a girl, Cora Louise Peterman, Sept. 27, 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces; and Courtney Vibbert, a boy, Ethan William James Vibbert, Sept. 30, 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Sodus: Nicole and Justin Tierson, a boy, Greyson Peter Tierson, Sept. 11, 9 pounds, 11 ounces, and Ashley Carr and James Valley, a girl, Maylee Ann Valley, Sept. 21, 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Waterloo: Victoria Van Scoter and Korrey Bennett, a boy, Hayes Oakley Bennett, Sept. 24, 10 pounds, 0.9 ounces; Taylor and Travis Smith, a boy, Ryan Robert Smith, Sept. 27, 8 pounds, 2 ounces; and Stephanie Bragg and Jason Bowman, a boy, Calib Maverick Bowman, Sept. 28, 9 pounds, 5 ounces.