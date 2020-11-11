Newark Garden Club honors Arbor Day

Members of the Newark Garden Club met with Doug Townsend, supervisor of the Newark Village Operations Center, to dedicate a tree for Arbor Day 2020.

The coronavirus prevented the club from getting together on the actual Arbor Day, April 24. The tree is a Gleditsia triacanthos, commonly known as a honey locust. This fast-growing tree can reach up to 70 feet, has bright green leaves that turn yellow in fall and produces a flat pod of seeds.

The first American Arbor Day originated in Nebraska in April 1872 through the encouragement of J. Sterling Morton. Over 1 million trees were planted at that time. Since then, the last Friday in April has been named as Arbor Day, although some states designate a date better suited to their tree-planting weather.

Newark Garden Club started in 1927 by Newark Park Commissioner T. Spencer Knight, who was concerned about the condition and appearance of trees in the village parks. Since 1970, and annually since 1990, the club has planted trees throughout the village — at schools, the Wayne County Nursing Home and in its Memorial Garden, along with Central Park, Monje Park, Hallagan Park and Elliott Park. These plantings are always trees that are native to New York state.

In 1933, the club joined 7th District Garden Clubs of New York State, and affiliated with the State Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. and the National Garden Club. Call 315-331-8535 for information.