Rotary clubs rethink annual spelling bee

Over 21 years, the Wayne County Rotary Spelling Bee has raised over $80,000 for Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County in Lyons. COVID-19 changed this year’s plans.

The pandemic is interrupting school for children learning how to read. Parents are finding themselves in new teaching roles, but may need help with reading and math themselves. Many adults need to learn new skills or get a high school diploma to replace lost jobs.

Literacy is a factor in reducing poverty, improving health, encouraging economic development and promoting peace. All of the Rotary clubs in Wayne County are asking residents to help with this effort by sending donations this year’s “Plan Bee” by Feb. 20.

Checks payable to the Wayne County Rotary Spelling Bee can be mailed to Corrine Veith c/o Community Bank N.A., 100 Church St., Newark, New York, 14513. Indicate “Bee” on the memo line.