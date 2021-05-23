Newark Rotary bringing clean water, sanitation to rural community

COURTESY OF LINDA WERTS

The Newark Rotary Club is partnering with Living Waters for the World to bring clean water, sanitation and economic development to the rural community of Tabi in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

LWW trains volunteers to establish and lead water teams that partner with communities to install and operate sustainable water purification systems and health education programs. Since 1993, LWW has shared clean water with over 1,000 communities across 26 countries.

Clean water, sanitation and economic development are focus areas of Rotary International. This is not the first water project for Newark Rotary in this area of the Yucatan. In 2012, Rotarians partnered with the Rotary Club of Chetumal in a Global Grant installing a water purification plant in Luis Echeverria.

Newark Rotarians were team members installing a LWW water plant in Cedralito in 2011 and most recently in Limones in 2018. For the past four years, the Newark club has supported Rotarians in Valladolid installing purified water drinking fountains in rural schools.

This is a unique project partnering with the local Tabi Ejido, the organization of farmers or foresters who were granted land by the Mexican government for communal use. A working covenant was signed in November establishing responsibilities for a partnership with this forestry community of about 500. Newark Rotary is raising most of the funds for building construction materials for the water plant and an adjoining bathroom facility. The Ejidatarios and others in the community will provide the manual labor.

Newark Rotary received funding from clubs of Canandaigua, Gananda, Palmyra-Macedon, Penn Yan and Wolcott; East Hartford, Connecticut; Istanbul, Turkey, District 2420; Valladolid Mexico; and a Houston consortium including Bellaire, Texas.

Rotarians are teaming with Geneva Presbytery and Palms Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Team members trained at LWW’s Clean Water U and the next phase of fundraising will begin this month. “Buy a Part” will offer anyone the opportunity to support the project by purchasing one or more parts of the system equipment or water bottles that will be installed in the water plant next February.

The fundraiser will run through Aug. 14. Donors’ names will be placed on each purchased part during the installation trip. Call 315-447-0276 for information or to join the team, or visit 32auctions.com/Buy-A-Part_Tabi_MX to purchase a part or water bottle.