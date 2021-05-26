Newark Garden Club plants Memorial Day flowers

COURTESY OF EILEEN GODFREY

The Newark Garden Club recently partnered with Doug Townsend, supervisor of village operations, and his crew to plant red begonias and white Superbenas in Central Park.

Club members Gail Chambers and Barb Wells helped Townsend with the choice of flowers. Central Park is a memorial area honoring local veterans in all branches of the armed forces who died while serving their country. Planting flowers in the park before Memorial Day has been a tradition for almost 40 years.

The club also planted annuals at the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society on High Street. This was done under the direction of Christina Champion and Julia Young in memory of their mother, Muriel Gorall, a 27-year member of the Newark Garden Club and a charter member of the Newark-Arcadia Museum.