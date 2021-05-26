Newark Garden Club plants Memorial Day flowers

COURTESY OF EILEEN GODFREY

The Newark Garden Club recently partnered with Doug Townsend, supervisor of village operations, and his crew to plant red begonias and white Superbenas in Central Park. 

Members of the Newark Garden Club meet in Central Park to plant flowers for Memorial Day, a nearly 40-year tradition. Pictured sitting, from left, are Ginny Bodine, Christine Brightman, Lorraine Healy, Anne Crowley and Jeanne Strobridge. Standing: Sue Brightman, Christina Champion, two members of Doug Townsend's crew, Marion Jobin, Barb Wells, Gail Chambers, Sue Avedisian and Eileen Godfrey.

Club members Gail Chambers and Barb Wells helped Townsend with the choice of flowers. Central Park is a memorial area honoring local veterans in all branches of the armed forces who died while serving their country. Planting flowers in the park before Memorial Day has been a tradition for almost 40 years. 

Christine Brightman, left, and Sue Brightman plant begonias and Superbenas at Central Park in Newark.

The club also planted annuals at the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society on High Street. This was done under the direction of Christina Champion and Julia Young in memory of their mother, Muriel Gorall, a 27-year member of the Newark Garden Club and a charter member of the Newark-Arcadia Museum.

The Newark Garden Club plants annuals at the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society. Pictured, from left, are Eileen Godfrey, Julia Young, Christina Champion, Sue Avedisian, Sue Yonda, Ginny Bodine, Christine Brightman and Sue Brightman.