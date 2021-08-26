Newark Rotary finalizes plans for Mexico water project

COURTESY OF NEWARK ROTARY CLUB

Newark Rotary Club, in partnership with Living Waters for the World, has finalized covenants and project plans with representatives from Tabi, Quintana Roo, Mexico, to bring safe water, sanitation and economic development to the community.

Team members Joanne Tunison and Linda Werts joined LWW Yucatán coordinator Doug Depies for three days of meetings and fellowship with the appointed water and education committees in Tabi to start planning and budgeting for the project, and to agree to a LWW covenant that will remain in place for at least three years.

Trips earlier this year were canceled due to COVID-19 and the original ejido group backed out of an agreement to lead the project. Iglesia Presbiteriana Bet-El and community members stepped in and agreed to coordinate this project with Newark Rotary.

The project has received financial support from several Rotary clubs, in addition to Newark, from Bellaire, Texas; Canandaigua; East Hartford, Connecticut; Gananda; Istanbul, Turkey D2420; Palmyra-Macedon; Penn Yan; Valladolid, Mexico; and Wolcott.

The New York Tabi Project team consists of Newark, Pal-Mac and Wolcott Rotarians; members of the United Church of Canandaigua, First Presbyterian Church of Elmira, Western Presbyterian Church in Palmyra and Weston Presbyterian Church; and in-country partners from Limones, Mexico.

The water plant building is expected to ready for a system installation and celebration trip in February 2022. Fundraising for system equipment and a new well is ongoing. Call 315-447-0276 for information.