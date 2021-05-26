First Presbyterian Church renovating historic organ

COURTESY OF FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

First Presbyterian Church, 11 Queen St., Lyons, will be without its Ernest M. Skinner & Son pipe organ for the summer.

Parsons Pipe Organ Builders is removing the workings of the organ’s console to take them to its shop in Canandaigua to continue renovating this nearly 100-year-old instrument.

In the spring of 2017, the then-newly formed Organ Committee minutes read, “Mr. Parsons stressed the importance and rarity of our Skinner (& Son) Organ. It is the top-of-the-line or perhaps the Cadillac of pipe organs ever produced. It deserves our efforts to preserve it.”

The committee solicited donations from church members and friends, the Lyons community and social media. Three graduate students from the Eastman School of Music, three local organists and one who had ties to the area presented three benefit concerts.

By June 2017, the committee was able to start with some of the smaller repairs. The renovations that were needed to keep this 1928 organ playing for another 100 years ranged in urgency and price. After completing about $15,000 of work, a decision was made to only deal with organ emergencies and save up for the most expensive need: $50,000 to have the organ’s console renovated.

Next on the agenda is raising about $45,000 for medium-size repairs, one of which is replacing the leather gaskets in the wooden bass pipes.

