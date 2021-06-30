Zion Episcopal to celebrate new walking labyrinth

COURTESY OF ZION EPISCOPAL CHURCH

Zion Episcopal Church, 120 E. Main St., Palmyra, will open its new walking labyrinth with a blessing and free hot fudge brownie sundaes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 11.

Labyrinth walking is an ancient multi-faith tradition for quiet contemplation, prayer and spiritual peace. Unlike a maze, there is only one path to the center, which in this case will contain bricks inscribed in memory of members’ friends and loved ones.

The labyrinth, conceived and designed by Zion treasurer Marie Fessler, was constructed over a week by a team of volunteers in the side yard of the church grounds.

The Rev. Keisha Stokes invites all to “enter the labyrinth with an open heart and mind, winding your way to the center. Let your walk help rid you of the stresses of the day, then pause in the center to meditate, pray or simply reflect. Or, rest on one of the stone benches surrounding the labyrinth. It’s really just another way to get closer to the creator of us all.”

Visit zionepiscopalpalmyra.org for information.