Palmyra churches unite to host Vacation Bible School

COURTESY OF LISA PREMYSLOVSKY

Western Presbyterian Church and Palmyra Reformed Church hosted Vacation Bible School for 30 campers and volunteers this August with the theme “Crocodile Dock! Where Fearless Kids Shine God’s Light!”

This joint program, now in its 15th year, is coordinated by WPC’s Cim McFarlane and Lisa Premyslovsky from PRC.

Kids spent the week singing songs, playing games and making crafts at WPC. They also participated in a service project, “Operation: Spread God’s Light,” by bringing items for the Palmyra Food Pantry, housed in Zion Episcopal Church.

At the end of the week, the kids delivered their donations across Main Street with assistance from the Palmyra Police Department. They met with coordinator Don Dantz, who thanked them for the items and gave a tour of the pantry while explaining how these donations will help other people.