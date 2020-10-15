Wayne Dairy Princess brings milk to food banks

Families utilizing food banks in the Finger Lakes area will have access to fresh milk thanks to Wayne County Dairy Princess Kailey Kuhn and the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign.

The promotion team presented a check for $2,338.64 to Foodlink through the statewide charitable milk program that gets milk to families who need and want it most.

“The Wayne County Dairy Court is honored to work with Fill a Glass with Hope to fight to end hunger in the Finger Lakes area,” Kuhn said. “Gaining access to milk’s nine essential nutrients can greatly benefit families served by Foodlink.”

Hunger impacts nearly 2 million — or 1 in 7 — New Yorkers. Milk is one of the most requested items by food bank clients, yet it is rarely donated because of its perishability.